Look: Dubai's RTA opens new tunnel for cyclists, can accommodate 800 bicycles per hour

Dubai's RTA opens new tunnel for cyclists, can accommodate 800 bicycles per hour

Published: Tue 2 May 2023

Cyclists in Dubai now have more tracks to cover as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened on Tuesday a new tunnel designed specifically for cyclists in Meydan area.

The cycling tunnel, which ensures free and uninterrupted movement along the Meydan cycling track, spans 160m in length and 6.6m in width, with a capacity to accommodate approximately 800 bicycles per hour.

“The project is part of RTA’s efforts to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, which requires improving the infrastructure of cycling tracks and linking them with the residential areas as well as popular attractions,” RTA said in a statement.

“It also encourages residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities and provides a safe cycling experience for bikers conforming with the highest safety requirements,” RTA added.

Carefully-designed

RTA noted the design and construction of the cycling track tunnel were carefully planned to adhere to the highest international standards, specifications, and technical guidelines.

The tunnel's interior design reflects ‎the landscape of plateaus and hills at sunset, and it is equipped with day and night lighting to always ensure clear visibility for cyclists.

The construction of the tunnel in Meydan is part of RTA’s master plan for cycling tracks in Dubai, and is an overarching strategy to develop and expand the cycling lane network to connect key areas of the emirate. This ambitious plan aims to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to an impressive 819 kilometres by the end of 2026.

