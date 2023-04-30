Dubai: New road project announced; to slash travel time by 60%

UAE businessman MA Yusuffali meets Indian PM Modi, discusses plans to export products to Gulf nations
A new road project announced on Sunday will cut travel time by up to 60 per cent in five areas in Al Qusais. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads and lighting works in Al Qusais industrial areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.
The project will see 32 roads spanning 10km laid out with 43km of streetlights. It will boost the road intake by 200 per cent — from 500 to 1,500 vehicles per hour — in both directions.
Here is a map of the areas where the roads will be built:
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: "The internal roads project … improves the linking of Al Qusais industrial areas, which are served by four main streets: Amman, Beirut, Halab, and Damascus streets. It improves the entrances and exits for 320 workshops, 25 residential buildings, shops, and educational zones. The population of the area is estimated at 60,000 people.”
The RTA is currently working on internal roads and lighting in four residential areas: Margham, Lehbab, Al Lisaili, and Hatta, spanning about 37km in total. This project is planned for completion by the end of this year. The internal roads project in Margham covers the construction of streets extending 8km along the Dubai-Al Ain Road, near Skydive Dubai. The project serves more than 1,100 residents of the neighborhood.
In Lehbab, the RTA is constructing 4km of roads along with work involving rainwater drainage and streetlights. It serves about 3,000 residents and improves the linkage of the residential area under construction with the road network.
Additionally, roads extending about 7km are being built in Al Lisaili. Lighting works for existing roads extending 14km in Saih Assalam near the Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake are also on. The project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry and exit points in the area.
In Hatta, roads extending 2km are coming up in Sa’aeer, Al Salami, and Suhaila. The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry and exit points of the residential community under construction with the road network.
