Dubai: RTA announces 5-week closure of Floating Bridge from April 17

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will close the Floating Bridge in both directions for 5 weeks starting this Monday, April 17, 2023 to give way for major maintenance works.
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings.
These include Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge. RTA will open Al Mamzar Street’s exit for motorists coming from Al Ittihad Street in addition to main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road as follows:
The authority has said it will monitor and manage the traffic movement to ensure smooth flow during the closure of the Floating Bridge.
Below is a map, indicating the revised routes:
Motorists have been urged to stick to the speed limits and use alternative roads and public transport means.
