Dubai: 2 main bridges to close next week; dates, alternative routes, all you need to know

Motorists in Dubai — particularly those who frequently use the two main bridges in Deira area — are reminded to keep alternative routes in mind as temporary closures take effect.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced that the Floating Bridge shall be closed for five weeks to give way to major maintenance works.

An integrated traffic plan has been mapped out to reroute traffic towards alternative roads and crossings — including the Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and Al Maktoum Bridge.

The RTA, however, reminded that the Floating Bridge closure will coincide with the traffic diversions at Al Maktoum Bridge.

Here are the details on the closures of these two major roads:

Al Maktoum Bridge

Implementation: From March 30, throughout the holy month of Ramadan (only at certain hours)

Closure period: Six days a week, Mondays to Saturdays, 1am to 6am

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Infinity Bridge

Floating Bridge

Closure period: Five weeks starting Monday, April 17

Alternative routes:

Traffic from Sharjah through Al Ittihad Street: To use Al Mamzar Exit which will be open for traffic (previously restricted to Buses and Taxis) to ease the access to the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets.

Traffic from Deira to Bur Dubai through Al Khaleej Street: To use the Infinity Bridge

Traffic from Sharjah to Bur Dubai through Al Ittihad Road: To use the Infinity Bridge via Cairo and Al Khaleej Streets, as well as Al Garhoud Bridge or Al Maktoum Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Khalid bin Al Waleed Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and the Infinity Bridge.

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Umm Hurair Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Sheikh Zayed Road: To use Al Garhoud Bridge, Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge and the Business Bay Crossing

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Oud Metha Road: To use Al Maktoum Bridge and Al Garhoud Bridge

Traffic from Bur Dubai to Deira through Al Riyadh Street: To use Al Maktoum Bridge

Motorists travelling between Bur Dubai and Deira may use main roads such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

Take note: During the closure period of the Floating Bridge, Salik fees will continue to apply to those passing through Al Maktoum Bridge, RTA clarified in a statement to Khaleej Times.

