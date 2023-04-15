Dubai: 2 main bridges to close next week; dates, alternative routes, all you need to know

The 'Tamkeen' initiative will equip young nationals with all the skills and experiences required to excel in agriculture, veterinary, and other technical fields
Motorists in Dubai — particularly those who frequently use the two main bridges in Deira area — are reminded to keep alternative routes in mind as temporary closures take effect.
The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced that the Floating Bridge shall be closed for five weeks to give way to major maintenance works.
An integrated traffic plan has been mapped out to reroute traffic towards alternative roads and crossings — including the Infinity Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, and Al Maktoum Bridge.
The RTA, however, reminded that the Floating Bridge closure will coincide with the traffic diversions at Al Maktoum Bridge.
Here are the details on the closures of these two major roads:
Implementation: From March 30, throughout the holy month of Ramadan (only at certain hours)
Closure period: Six days a week, Mondays to Saturdays, 1am to 6am
Alternative routes:
Closure period: Five weeks starting Monday, April 17
Alternative routes:
Take note: During the closure period of the Floating Bridge, Salik fees will continue to apply to those passing through Al Maktoum Bridge, RTA clarified in a statement to Khaleej Times.
ALSO READ:
The 'Tamkeen' initiative will equip young nationals with all the skills and experiences required to excel in agriculture, veterinary, and other technical fields
Themed 'Train your Brain', 14th edition will feature the works of 512 guests from 66 countries
Interchange has capacity to accommodate 1,100 vehicles per hour travelling from the East or West side
The procedure was complicated by the fact that the patient had a cochlear implant, meaning a regular electrical cautery could not be used
The new lab, which is expected to start operations by the end of this year, will be divided into two areas
She says the prize money comes at the perfect time as her eldest daughter is about to attend university
During a media session on Wednesday, he said they too have to chase daily deadlines
Dr Ameena Al-Sumaiti started her academic career in 2016 and is now an associate professor at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi