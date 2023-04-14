Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed issues new law on driverless vehicles; up to Dh50,000 fine announced for violators

The law specifies how speed limits are determined, how licences can be obtained, and how roads and routes are demarcated

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:46 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 7:00 PM

A new law in Dubai is set to regulate the operations of driverless vehicles in the emirate, it was announced on Friday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (9) of 2023 — which seeks to provide a regulatory environment that facilitates the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in transportation.

The law outlines the responsibilities of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in regulating the sector, which include developing strategic plans and policies to improve the operations of autonomous vehicles in Dubai, identifying categories of autonomous vehicles, and setting technical, operational and safety benchmarks for the vehicles.

The authority is also responsible for demarcating the roads, areas, and routes that autonomous vehicles operate in — setting their speed limits and providing the framework for managing other aspects of their operations.

RTA is also tasked with issuing licences for autonomous vehicles. A licence issued by the director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA is mandatory for conducting any activity related to autonomous vehicles. The law also specifies the conditions for obtaining a license for activities related to autonomous vehicles. Key requirements for the registration of autonomous vehicles include passing the RTA’s technical test and having the technological capability to read road signs.

Violators of the provisions of the law face fines between Dh500 and Dh20,000, which could be doubled in case of repeat violations in the same year. The maximum fine for violations is Dh50,000.

The new law also outlines licensing procedures, and the responsibilities of operators, agents and passengers. It also defines the obligations of operators of autonomous vehicles in case of accidents. Operators are responsible for covering all damages caused by accidents.

The sale and transfer of autonomous vehicles in Dubai should only be done through authorised agents. The transfer of vehicles from one operator to another is subject to RTA’s pre-approval.

