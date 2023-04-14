Dubai: Will Salik toll gate be free on Maktoum Bridge during 5-week closure of Floating Bridge?

Themed 'Train your Brain', 14th edition will feature the works of 512 guests from 66 countries
Salik charges will remain applicable on Al Maktoum Bridge despite the announced five-week closure of Floating Bridge from April 17, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed to Khaleej Times on Friday.
“As of now, the Salik timings will be the same on Maktoum Bridge. Commuters can use other crossings like Infinity Bridge, Business Bay, Mohammad bin Zayed Road, and Al Khail Road, as well as public transport for their daily commute,” RTA said in a statement.
This means, toll-free hours on Al Maktoum Bridge are applicable only from 10pm to 6am on weekdays (Monday to Friday); and on weekends from Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.
Since March 30, Al Maktoum Bridge has also been partially closed six days a week — and this will remain in place throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the RTA had said in a previous statement.
Salik is Dubai’s automatic road toll collection system. Each time a vehicle passes through a Salik toll point, a fee of Dh4 is automatically deducted from a prepaid account.
The RTA announced on Friday the Floating Bridge in Deira will be closed in both directions for five weeks starting on Monday, April 17, to give way to major maintenance works.
To ensure a smooth traffic flow, the authority has charted out an integrated plan to reroute the traffic to alternative roads and crossings, including Al Maktoum Bridge, Infinity Bridge, and Al Garhoud Bridge.
