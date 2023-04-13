UAE

UAE: Authority announces partial road closures from Friday

Traffic will be back to normal on the affected streets from April 18

File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 8:53 PM

Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 8:54 PM

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi (ITC) has informed motorists of partial road closures that will go into effect from Friday, April 14.

In the announcement made on Twitter, ITC informed road users that Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street will remain closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.

The right lane going towards Hudayriyat Island will also be closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.

Motorists have been advised to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

