UAE: Authority announces partial road closures from Friday

The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi (ITC) has informed motorists of partial road closures that will go into effect from Friday, April 14.
In the announcement made on Twitter, ITC informed road users that Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street will remain closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.
The right lane going towards Hudayriyat Island will also be closed from Friday, April 14 until Monday, April 17.
Motorists have been advised to abide by traffic rules and regulations.
