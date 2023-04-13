Abu Dhabi: New bridge linking Bani Yas East and West opens, travel time reduced to 3 minutes

Interchange has capacity to accommodate 1,100 vehicles per hour travelling from the East or West side

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), on Thursday inaugurated a new bridge connecting Bani Yas East and West in Abu Dhabi.

The new bridge, located on Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road (E22), will significantly improve traffic flow to and from Bani Yas and other nearby areas.

The travel time between East and West Baniyas has been reduced from 11 minutes to just 3 minutes, benefiting the local residents.

The interchange has the capacity to accommodate around 1,400 vehicles per hour travelling from E22 Abu Dhabi / Al Ain and 1,100 vehicles per hour travelling from East or West Baniyas.

The project includes the construction of the upper intersection linking east and west Bani Yas, associated roads, the transformation of the current East Bani Yas roundabout into a light signal intersection, and the construction of pedestrian ramps. In addition, the project involved demolishing existing pedestrian tunnels, transporting and protecting water and communication lines, irrigation lines, and the sewage line, as well as street lighting and the electricity distribution network.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operational Affairs at the DMT, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and various high-ranking officials.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi and Saif Badr Al Qubaisi praised the new bridge in Abu Dhabi as a significant milestone for the city, showcasing its commitment to modernity and progress.

The innovative design and state-of-the-art features of the new bridge demonstrate Abu Dhabi's commitment to sustainable services and meeting society's expectations, boosting economic growth in the process.

Al Qubaisi further emphasised that the new bridge underscores the Municipality's dedication to continuously improving and developing critical infrastructure components on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland.

The project comprises the construction of the main bridge, featuring a concrete slab and external and internal pillars, as well as two bridges with a single sea slab, pillars, and foundations. It includes the installation of a CCTV system, traffic lights, pedestrian signs, fibre optic cables, and connectivity to the Abu Dhabi Traffic Management Centre, along with the implementation of natural cosmetics, sanitation, and speed camera transmissions.

The interchange boasts 210 energy-saving lighting poles, and the project covers an asphalt area of 195,580 square meters.

