Watch: 150 workers treated at Dubai's Global Village, RTA offers Nol cards on Labour Day

The industry was one of the worst-hit due to Covid, resulting in the closure of airports, grounding of airlines and dismissal of thousands of employees globally
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) treated 150 workers with a tour of Global Village and offered them free Nol cards. The workers enjoyed the multicultural park, toured the pavilions and shops, and enjoyed the entertainment shows.
Global Village closed its doors for the season at 2am on May 1 but the beloved destination has promised to return for Season 28 in October 2023.
While celebrating International Workers' Day on May 1, RTA honoured workers' efforts in accomplishing the authority's projects. This celebration aligns with RTA's corporate values that call for fostering a supportive and respectful environment for all employees.
In recognition of these outstanding efforts, RTA lauded the festivities and engaging activities marking International Workers' Day as they enhance a positive work atmosphere, inspire employees, and motivate them to excel.
The workers were delighted with the excursion and RTA's efforts and care for their well-being and happiness.
The celebration exemplifies RTA's dedication to fostering positive employee relations and boosting productivity through engaging activities. These endeavours are a testament to RTA's values and vision of creating a sustainable, happy future for all organisation members.
In 2022, RTA inducted 6,270 employees and contractors in the Smart Safety License training programme to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of work standards and the application of health, safety, and environmental practices. Additionally, the programme seeks to strengthen teamwork and cultivate a sense of responsibility towards health, safety, and environmental sustainability.
