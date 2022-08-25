Look: Dubai Ruler plays with grandchildren during trip to UK; photos go viral

The post shared by Sheikh Hamdan received over 315,000 likes and 5,000 comments

Published: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 3:19 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Aug 2022, 3:32 PM

The Crown Prince of Dubai took to Instagram recently to give his fans a sneak peek into another heart-warming moment between the UAE Vice-President and his grandchildren.

The adorable images show His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, supporting his two twin grandchildren — twins Rashid and Shaikha — as they appear to be attempting to walk on their own. Both twins are dressed in sweaters to help them brace the chilly UK climate.

Photo: Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shared the snaps with his 14.6 million followers, captioning them with a poem penned by Sheikh Mohammed for the twins. Users flocked to Instagram to praise the adorable shots, flooding the comments section with hearts and congratulatory comments.

Photo: Instagram

The photos are the latest in a series of pictures shared by the Crown Prince during his recent trip to the UK. The royal family has been enjoying quality time together in the picturesque Yorkshire countryside this week, with earlier posts showing Sheikh Hamdan and his father dressed in fleeces and woolly hats as they hold what appear to be shotguns.

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the snap with the words "family" and "friends", lending insight into the touching moments he has been spending with three generations of his family.

Photo: Instagram

Another picture shows the royal twins walking through what appears to be a garden together. The little toddlers are favourites of the Internet, with pictures featuring them often going viral!

