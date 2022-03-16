Look: Dubai Police smart patrols with facial, licence plate recognition system to hit streets soon

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed Emirates' keenness to maintain energy security and stability of global markets
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Police will add 400 Ghiath smart patrols to its fleet over the next five years. Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the force, said the Dh196 million deal will see the made-in-UAE patrols hit Dubai streets soon.
The Ghiath features a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.
Inside, the patrols have an integrated 16-inch central screen, a powerful onboard computer linked to the main control centre, a large passenger display, an android tablet connected to the dispatcher, a driver behaviour camera and in-cabin monitoring.
They also boast a custom-built rear bench, grills, a protective cage, a specially designed compartment in the boot to store rescue and safety equipment, as well as a custom-built drone box with an advanced drone on board.
The Ghiath fleet will soon be expanded to include a drone edition, SWAT vehicles, rescue and first responder vehicles, e-vehicles, E-bikes and more.
A prototype of the Ghiath made its debut at GITEX 2018 – where it was given its name by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Lt.-Gen. Al Marri made the announcement during the official launch of the second generation of the smart patrol in partnership with W Motors and Safe City Group.
He confirmed that the first batch of 10 vehicles has been delivered during the World Police Summit at Expo 2020. “The features and capabilities of the Ghiath are exactly in line with our requirements and allow us to stay at the forefront of international security vehicle standards.”
The patrols are one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world, and the first W Motors car to be fully produced in the UAE at the company’s Dubai Silicon Oasis facility.
Ralph R. Debbas, founder and chief executive officer of W Motors, said: “We are proud to have delivered the first Ghiath smart patrols to Dubai Police. This is a milestone not only for W Motors, but for the UAE’s automotive industry as we pave the way for manufacturing high-tech and pioneering vehicles locally. From design and engineering to innovative software development, with Ghiath we have created a state-of-the-art security vehicle that is now ready for duty. This is only the start of our partnership with Dubai Police, with many more exciting collaborative projects yet to come.”
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stressed Emirates' keenness to maintain energy security and stability of global markets
UAE1 day ago
Some respondents reported being unconscious or physically unable to call for assistance
UAE1 day ago
During the holy month of Ramadan, working hours are reduced by two hours
UAE1 day ago
Featuring several leading international brands and more than 800 participants from around the world
UAE1 day ago
The law stipulates a range of punishments for abuses, with up to 10 years in prison mandated for certain violations
UAE1 day ago
The passenger informed the officials and expressed his happiness and appreciation
UAE2 days ago
The Emirates has enacted notable reforms to prevent financial crime in recent years
UAE2 days ago
The centre had organised 28 lectures on awareness for various segments of society
UAE2 days ago