Look: Dubai Police smart patrols with facial, licence plate recognition system to hit streets soon

The futuristic patrols were named 'Ghiath' by Sheikh Hamdan.

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 6:38 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 6:39 PM

The Dubai Police will add 400 Ghiath smart patrols to its fleet over the next five years. Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the force, said the Dh196 million deal will see the made-in-UAE patrols hit Dubai streets soon.

The Ghiath features a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

Inside, the patrols have an integrated 16-inch central screen, a powerful onboard computer linked to the main control centre, a large passenger display, an android tablet connected to the dispatcher, a driver behaviour camera and in-cabin monitoring.

The Ghiath features a 360-degree camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras, and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

They also boast a custom-built rear bench, grills, a protective cage, a specially designed compartment in the boot to store rescue and safety equipment, as well as a custom-built drone box with an advanced drone on board.

The Ghiath fleet will soon be expanded to include a drone edition, SWAT vehicles, rescue and first responder vehicles, e-vehicles, E-bikes and more.

The patrols have an integrated 16-inch central screen and a powerful onboard computer linked to the main control centre.

A prototype of the Ghiath made its debut at GITEX 2018 – where it was given its name by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Lt.-Gen. Al Marri made the announcement during the official launch of the second generation of the smart patrol in partnership with W Motors and Safe City Group.

He confirmed that the first batch of 10 vehicles has been delivered during the World Police Summit at Expo 2020. “The features and capabilities of the Ghiath are exactly in line with our requirements and allow us to stay at the forefront of international security vehicle standards.”

The patrols feature one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world.

The patrols are one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world, and the first W Motors car to be fully produced in the UAE at the company’s Dubai Silicon Oasis facility.

Ralph R. Debbas, founder and chief executive officer of W Motors, said: “We are proud to have delivered the first Ghiath smart patrols to Dubai Police. This is a milestone not only for W Motors, but for the UAE’s automotive industry as we pave the way for manufacturing high-tech and pioneering vehicles locally. From design and engineering to innovative software development, with Ghiath we have created a state-of-the-art security vehicle that is now ready for duty. This is only the start of our partnership with Dubai Police, with many more exciting collaborative projects yet to come.”