Look: Dubai announces 2 new labour community markets

High-quality products that adhere to all safety standards are sold at affordable rates at these markets

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:02 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 4:03 PM

The Dubai Municipality will set up two new community markets for labourers and renovate an existing one. This came as the civic body announced a comprehensive development plan for community markets in labour zones.

One 16,000-sqft market will come up in Al Quoz 3, while a 9,200-sqft one will be established in Muhaisanah 2. The existing 14,000-sqft market in Al Quoz 4 will be refurbished.

The markets feature ready-to-eat food; vegetables and fruits; meat and fish; clothes, shoes and perfumes; mobile phones and electronics; and barbers and tailors. Products are sold at affordable rates so as to cater to the labour community, while authorities ensure they adhere to all health, safety, and food safety standards.

The markets serve as a hangout spot for workers to come and unwind after a hard day at work. Many frequent the one in Al Quoz 4 for snooker and carom games for less than Dh10.

At these markets, local companies host recreational, sporting, health and community activities for labourers free of charge.

In 2022, the Dubai Municipality and police had launched the first licensed market in a labour zone. The move helped eliminate illegal pop-up markets by setting up a dedicated shopping space for labourers.

Dr Naseem Rafie, director of the Health and Safety Department, said: “The Dubai Municipality has created a comprehensive plan for the advancement of labour community markets in the industrial zones and labour housing areas. The plan aims to reinforce social responsibility towards labourers by developing a safe and unique shopping experience … and meeting their necessities in accordance with top-notch public health, occupational, and proactive prevention standards.”

ALSO READ: