Dubai launches Dh1 million award for best company advancing workers’ rights

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 2:45 PM

To advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity, Dubai, on Thursday, launched a Dh1 million international award to a company that will get the highest rating in the classification of companies with the best polices for advancing workers’ rights.

The announcement was made during the launch of the sixth cycle of the Taqdeer Award on Thursday.

In a statement, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Patron of the Taqdeer Award for Workers and Distinguished Companies, said the new international Taqdeer Award is a true reflection of Dubai’s vision to advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity on a global level.

“This award is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to establishing a productive, harmonious and equitable work environment for both employers and employees and ensuring their rights and interests are preserved. Enhancing the Taqdeer award to include a global scope is an initiative aimed at promoting the principles of a sustainable and positive labour market on an international scale,” he underscored.

7-star category

Now in its sixth cycle, Taqdeer Award has introduced a seven-star category aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in labor relations and strengthening Dubai’s position as home to the most progressive employers in the region. Criteria are best employment practices, facilities and infrastructure, health and safety, labor security, recruitment and wages, justice and transparency, communication and feedback, creativity and innovation

7-star Sheikh Hamdan noted: “By broadening the award’s reach to encompass workforces from around the world, we are actualising our vision and commitment to making the emirate a hub of labour welfare excellence.”

“Initiating this international award and incorporating the 7-star category is also part of Dubai’s multifaceted strategy to raise organisational standards related to employee welfare. Through the expanded award we also seek to promote a culture of compassion and care for workers and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to fostering the wellbeing of diverse communities,” he added.

