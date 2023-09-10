UAE: Can I sponsor my family with a freelance visa?

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 9:11 AM

Question: If I go for a freelance visa in the UAE, are there any options where I can sponsor my family?

Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that you are currently residing in the emirate of Dubai, and you are keen to obtain a freelance visa in the UAE. Therefore, the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the Implementation of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relations are applicable.

In the UAE, an individual may obtain a freelance work permit. This is in accordance with Article 6(1)(l) of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, which states "Subject to the provisions of Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Employment Relations, the types of work permit shall be determined as follows:

l. Freelance permit: This permit is issued to individuals wishing to undertake independent self-employment (without being sponsored by a specific organisation or employer in the State and without the condition of having a valid employment contract, whereby a natural person earns money by providing services for a specific period or performing a task or providing a specific service, whether to individuals or establishments whereas this natural person is in no way a worker for those individuals or establishments.

Furthermore, Article 8 of the Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 states that

“1. Freelance is an independent and flexible work arrangement, whereby a natural person generates income by providing services for a specified period of time or performing a task or providing a specific service, whether for individuals or establishments, whereas this natural person is in no way an employee for those individuals or establishments.

“2. The Cabinet shall, based on the Minister’s proposal, issue the necessary resolutions for determining the procedures, rules and mechanisms for registering freelancers in the Ministry’s systems and for obtaining, renewing and cancelling the work permit, in a manner that ensures the enhancement of labour market flexibility and its requirements.”

Based on the aforementioned provision of law, for obtaining a freelance work permit or a freelance license in the emirate of Dubai, you should contact the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism or free zone authorities in the emirate of Dubai who are issuing freelance license to individuals under certain category of activities or profession. You may obtain freelance visa only if you have a freelance work permit or a freelance license issued by relevant authority in Dubai.

Furthermore, in order to sponsor the visa of your immediate family members you should follow the regular procedure which includes requirements such as documentary evidence (primarily employment contract or income statement) that your salary/income is not less than Dh4,000 without accommodation and Dh3,000 with accommodation, notarised and legalised marriage certificate and tenancy contract (along with Ejari).

For further clarifications on this matter, you may contact the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs if you are residing in the emirate of Dubai or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security if you are residing in other emirates of the UAE.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

