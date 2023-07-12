Look: Abu Dhabi targets collecting 20 million single-use plastic bottles for recycling

The new bottle return scheme is under the umbrella of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi's Mission to Zero public outreach campaign

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 4:48 PM

As many as 70 reverse vending machines (RVMs) and 26 smart bins will be installed at popular sites in Abu Dhabi to bolster the efforts of the local authorities in collecting 20 million single-use plastic bottles a year for recycling.

The ambitious target of reducing 20 million plastic bottles this year has been set by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) in collaboration with key stakeholders. The entities aim to achieve the goals, in part, through incentive-based RVMs and smart bins in areas with high footfall like the Corniche, Abu Dhabi airport, sports venues, malls, and educational institutions.

The new bottle return scheme is under the umbrella of EAD’s Mission to Zero public outreach campaign that eyes the target of zero plastic, zero waste, zero emissions, and zero harm to biodiversity, which was launched last year as part of the Single-Use Plastic Policy.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, EAD, speaking after a launch event of the incentive-based RVMs, noted that the initiative is an extension of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy.

“These innovative RVM machines and smart bins will allow the community to place their single-use plastic bottles and aluminium cans for recycling and receive rewards for doing so. We have ensured that they are well located so that they are accessible, minimising the efforts for consumers to find them. We know that incentives are vital in this day and age to encourage consumers to change their behaviour and that is why these RVMs and smart bins will be a great tool for us to nurture a love for recycling by Abu Dhabi residents as a key step to build a circular system and reduce material flow,” she said during a launch event hosted by Al Dar Group.

EAD’s main partners in this initiative include ADNOC Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, Aldar, Carrefour, Choithrams, Dgrade, Lulu, Nadeera, Recapp by Veolia and UAE Circular Packaging Association.

“Our partners have been instrumental in helping us to implement our policy and have shown unprecedented commitment since we banned single-use plastic bags in main retail outlets last year. We urge all segments of society to join us towards achieving the goals of our policy by nurturing a culture of recycling so that Abu Dhabi is the most liveable city in the world.”

