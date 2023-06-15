UAE: Residents can win rewards by recycling plastic bottles, aluminium cans

Here is how to sign up for the new initiative, which allows you to win reward points that can be redeemed at outlets such as Carrefour

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 2:07 PM

In a major recycling initiative, local authorities have launched an incentive-based scheme where community members will win rewards for depositing used plastic bottles at reverse vending machines (RVM) placed at Adnoc stations and major retailers.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Adnoc Distribution have unveiled a state-of-the-art RVM initiative. The innovative recycling units will be installed across the Adnoc Distribution retail station network by the end of next month. Community members can deposit used plastic bottles and aluminium cans into RVMs. Each machine automatically updates people on the number of RVM deposits completed, allowing them to track their recycling efforts, and win attractive incentives.

“The incentives are dependent on the retailer. For Adnoc Distribution stations, reward points can be redeemed across Adnoc’s retail stations themselves,” EAD said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Additionally, the EAD has been working with Veolia, a waste and water management firm, through its Recapp initiative to deploy RVMs in prime locations including malls, academic institutions, Corniche and other key destinations. The initiative comes under the umbrella of EAD’s ‘Mission to Zero’ outreach campaign that aspires to zero plastic, zero waste, zero emissions and zero harm to biodiversity.

“EAD and Veolia, through the Recapp initiative, are launching RVMs in high footfall areas in Abu Dhabi. The rewards are also points that can be redeemed as points in many retail outlets including Carrefour. There are other incentives-based schemes launched by the private sector and most are based on reward points that can be redeemed,” EAD said.

To get rewarded, people need to download the ‘Go Recapp’ app and register. Once at an RVM, they can scan their bottle or can and deposit it to win incentives. Such a recycling scheme is part of the EAD’s initiative to eliminate single-use plastics consumed in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with major retailers. The EAD through its Single Use Plastic Policy has seen 95 per cent reduction in use of plastic bags. Major retailers that support this policy include Carrefour, LuLu Hypermarket, Abu Dhabi Coops, Choithrams, Spinneys, Waitrose and Spar.

In addition to eliminating single-use plastic bags, the policy targets the recovery of 50 per cent of single-use plastic water bottles consumed in the emirate, which amounts to 7,500 tonnes. This will be achieved by such incentive-based plastic bottles recovery schemes and the installation of smart recovery infrastructure including RVMs, smart bins and other door-to-door collection applications across Abu Dhabi. To support the success of the bottle recovery initiative, EAD has engaged key stakeholders such as large retailers, major attraction sites, real estate developers, among others. Private sector packaging entities have been invited to participate in the project.

Recycling 1m bottles a day

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, noted the bottle recovery initiative aims to dramatically recover single-use plastic bottles that harm the environment.

“It takes 450 years for a single-use plastic bottle to degrade, which means that our terrestrial and marine environments will be filled with microplastic, affecting biodiversity, our ecosystems, and most importantly, human health. We are working with different organisations to increase the quantities of bottles collected and ensure their recycling. We will be deploying, starting this month, the needed bottle recovery infrastructure in partnership with key stakeholders. Our high-level target is to enable recycling of over one million single-use plastic water bottles per day.”

Dr Al Dhaheri said that as per an EAD study incentive-based scheme was found to be the best way to engage the community in recycling plastic.

“The RVMs to be installed in Abu Dhabi will have an attractive incentive for consumers as we are aware that when individuals are rewarded for sustainable daily habits, they are motivated to do more, which is what we essentially need to make a recognisable difference in protecting our environment.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, added: “In addition to minimising waste and recycling plastic and aluminium, the presence of RVMs will also raise awareness of important environmental issues with our customers.”

By incentivising people to recycle their used bottles, the RVMs encourage responsible behaviour and help reduce the amount of plastic ending up in ecosystems and landfills. Each RVM will automatically send an electronic alert to a dedicated recycling collection agent once full to efficiently collect and transport bottles and cans to a local recycling centre.

