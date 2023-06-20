Look: Abu Dhabi installs 8 new ‘big zero’ recycling points for plastic bottles

The initiative aims to hit the target of zero single-use plastic, zero waste, zero emissions and zero harm to biodiversity in the emirate

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 3:32 PM

New ‘Big Zero’ installations will be placed at eight different popular locations in the Capital to encourage a culture of recycling of single-use plastic bottles.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has joined forces with Aldar Properties (Aldar) in a sustainability initiative making it easier for community members to dispose of their single-use plastic bottles, which are then sent for recycling.

The ‘Big Zero’ installations were first introduced by EAD during the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) last year.

The ‘Big Zero’ installations will be placed in eight locations within the Aldar portfolio that experience high footfall, including Yas Mall, the Capital’s largest shopping destination. Installations will also be present in a number of Aldar residential communities such as Gate and Arc Towers on Reem Island, Al Muneera, Al Zeina, and Yas Acres, as well as Aldar Education’s Al Yasmina, Al Bateen and Al Mamoura Academies.

EAD and Aldar are planning to launch an awareness campaign on social media to inform the public regarding the locations. Aldar, the real estate developer and manager, has been a prime supporter of EAD’s Mission to Zero campaign, which was launched in June of last year. It aims to hit the target of zero single-use plastic, zero waste, zero emissions and zero harm to biodiversity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information, science outreach management sector, at EAD, underlined that the Agency’s partnerships with the private sector have proven to be “extremely fruitful” and several environmental campaigns have been immensely successful.

“Aldar has been very keen to support EAD’s Single Use Plastic Policy and, specifically, our Mission to Zero campaign by choosing to place our Big Zero installations at locations within their projects. Aldar will then collect all the single-use plastic bottles and send them for recycling, taking us a step closer towards achieving our larger goal of zero single-use plastic use or waste in Abu Dhabi.”

Salwa Al Maflahi, director of sustainability and CSR at Aldar, noted: “The partnership with The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to protect the UAE’s rich biodiversity. Concern for the environment has been firmly embedded in our operational philosophy since our inception and the presence of our residential and commercial properties across Abu Dhabi permits us to play a pivotal role in both the Big Zero and the EAD’s wider Mission to Zero campaign.

Such partnerships complement, and are crucial to, the success of our recently announced Net Zero by 2050 plan and our continuous efforts to improve the lives of people and communities that we serve.”

EAD’s Mission to Zero programme has involved the ‘Pile it Up’ school challenge, an SMS campaign, outdoor advertising, a government Baadr Challenge, and the Big Zero installations, among many other initiatives. To date, EAD has been able to collect approximately 1,500kg of single-use plastic bottles through the Big Zero installations, which were dispersed across Abu Dhabi.

