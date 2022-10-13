Look: Abu Dhabi creates ‘digital twin’ of communities to speed up emergency response, support urban planning

The project allows engineers, specialists explore the emirate's development in 3D and evaluate vast amounts of data

by A Staff Reporter Thu 13 Oct 2022, 1:26 PM

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has launched the ‘Abu Dhabi Digital Twin’ project, through which it will be able to use 3D augmented reality to facilitate and support decision-making processes. This is a qualitative leap forward in the emirate's development of a digital and geographic information system.

The DMT unveiled details of the project at the Abu Dhabi government pavilion at Gitex Technology Week 2022 on Thursday.

The pavilion, home to 30 government departments, is currently showcasing several initiatives and programmes to improve services and life in the emirate.

The 'Abu Dhabi Digital Twin' project makes use of highly advanced technology such as aerial photography, LiDAR scanning and game engines. It intends to promote the concept of smart cities – initiating and integrating augmented digital reality and making the emirate metaverse-ready, in accordance with the highest international standards.

The first of its kind in Abu Dhabi, the project aims to showcase a comprehensive and accurate representation of the emirate, including exterior shapes of buildings. It will support the real estate market and highlight landmarks across the emirate, as well as providing details of the interior structures of buildings.

This, in turn, aims to quicken response times in the event of an emergency, as well as support planning and decision-making processes.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at DMT, said: "DMT's participation in Gitex Technology Week 2022 provides insight into the department's pioneering digital projects that contribute to the improvement of Abu Dhabi's quality of life. This is in line with the directives of Abu Dhabi's leadership to make the emirate a global magnet for economic and industrial investments.

"By creating a complete visualisation of the emirate using 3D modelling, the Abu Dhabi Digital Twin project assists in data analysis, facilitates decision-making, monitors the appearance of the cities in the emirate, and uses virtual reality to highlight the most notable locations for the public."

The project will introduce a synchronous representation of the emirate, allowing users, such as planners, engineers, specialists, and public and private sectors, to explore the emirate's development in 3D and evaluate vast amounts of data.

Additionally, the project provides decision-makers, experts, and specialists with accurate data and measurements for planning and operations across all critical sectors.

It will also offer spatial analysis tools that assist in the analysis of the effects of various urban planning scenarios, allowing appropriate planning decisions to be made when necessary.

The complete visual representation of building structures and other assets was developed by integrating the project's outputs with multiple systems. It also ensures the continuity of updating data, including real estate systems regarding lease contracts, rental indicators, sale and purchase indicators, urban spaces and community facilities, building permits, asset management, addressing, and urban planning, commercial licenses, information about services, community facilities, and inspections.

