Dubai: Have you noticed the bright orange flowers carpeting parks, blooming across the emirate?

Known as the 'Flame of the Desert', over 24,000 royal poinciana trees have been planted in the city

Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023

Have you noticed your neighbouring parks, play areas, or community streets coming alive with trees blossoming with vibrant orange flowers?

Residents and tourists alike have been captivated by a stunning visual transformation of Dubai's streets. As residents or visitors go about their daily routines or explore the city, they are greeted by the breathtaking sight of vibrant orange trees lining the streets.

This has transformed the cityscape into a mesmerising and colourful oasis. The addition of these resplendent trees not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the streets but also brings a sense of joy and wonder to all who experience them.

But what is the story behind these beautiful trees? What is so unique about it?

The media office of the Dubai government recently shared a video showcasing these stunning trees that have been planted throughout the city. With the scorching summer heat in full swing, the trees, crowned with resplendent yellow, red, and orange flowers, have captured the attention and admiration of everyone.

These magnificent trees, known as royal poinciana, have earned the moniker "Flame of the Desert" for their ability to thrive in arid conditions. Dubai boasts an impressive collection of over 24,000 royal poinciana trees, each adding a touch of natural splendour to the urban landscape.

What sets the royal poinciana apart is its unique characteristic of blooming in the autumn and throughout the scorching summer months. With the ability to withstand the salty water and extreme heat of Dubai's summers, these resilient trees have become an integral part of the city's streetscape.

