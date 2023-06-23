Fascinating facts about Palm Jebel Ali: Explore with Starling Properties

Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 3:54 PM

How big is Palm Jebel Ali?

The island of Palm Jebel Ali spans an impressive area of 13.4 sq km, making it twice the size of Palm Jumeirah. It aims to add 110 km of coastline to Dubai, enhancing its waterfront appeal.

What will Palm Jebel Ali look like?

From the original map, as seen, there was a ‘Gateway Bridge’ planned for the original Palm Jebel Ali. Different renders of the Gateway Bridge also called the Royal Haskoning Bridge, show large futuristic-shaped buildings at the end of the Palm Jebel Ali’s trunk. If similar to the original plans, the buildings will have a sail-like shape.

What will be on Palm Jebel Ali?

The project plans to accommodate more than 80 hotels and resorts, offering many options for tourists and visitors. Palm Jebel Ali aims to provide new beachfront homes for approximately 35,000 families, catering to a diverse range of residents. The project will also offer many entertainment and leisure facilities, further contributing to Dubai’s thriving tourism sector.

Are there any stand-out facts?

One of the significant highlights of Palm Jebel Ali is its commitment to sustainability. Approximately 30 per cent of the project’s energy will be sourced from renewable sources, showcasing the nation’s dedication to environmental sustainability. The giga-project’s emphasis on incorporating sustainable practices aligns with Dubai’s sustainability commitments.

When will it open?

While specific opening dates have not been announced, Palm Jebel Ali aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. These strategic frameworks aim to drive the growth and development of Dubai.

Key features

Twice the size of Palm Jumeirah

110 km of coastline to Dubai

Seven connected Islands

80 hotels and resorts

Futuristic master plan and an iconic international waterfront destination.

Expected to accommodate over 35,000 families on completion, it will offer luxurious beachside living.

A wide choice of entertainment and leisure facilities – all of which will help contribute majorly to Dubai’s tourism sector.

The remarkable man-made island off the coast of Dubai is a testament to impressive engineering and architectural design.

The project has also considered environmental factors, preserving nearby marine habitats. This will further contribute to Dubai’s tourism sector offering resorts, hotels, and entertainment facilities on a luxurious scale, and also create numerous job opportunities, thus boosting the local economy.

The project also aims to create a vibrant and interconnected community, by featuring mixed-use neighbourhoods that encourage walking and offer a range of amenities. The development will also integrate smart city technologies and sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact. In addition, diverse transportation options will be at the core of services for residents, visitors, and local communities.

