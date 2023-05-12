Dubai: Iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout to get makeover; here's how it will look after 3 months

This is an artistic rendering of the landmark's new modern design. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 3:39 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 3:57 PM

Dubai Municipality has started the renovation of the iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout to improve its aesthetic appeal by integrating hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting along with upgrading the design of the water fountain.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said on Friday: “By maintaining Dubai's historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”

Engineer Jabir Al Ali, director of General Maintenance Department at Dubai Municipality, said the project, which will last for three months, includes decorative gardening, replacing old floors with hard floors, implementing multicoloured lighting, and revamping the fountain.

Even with modern design, the authority will ensure that the landmark's historical or architectural significance will remain intact.

Here's how it will look:

The Deira Clocktower roundabout is a significant historical and architectural landmark and is one of the most stunning clock towers across the globe.

The clocktower, which was built in 1963, holds a significant position in history as it was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai, and is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, one of the most important crossroads in the Emirate of Dubai.

Before the construction of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Road, it served as the initial point of junction for the main highways heading to Dubai.

The renovation project comes in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which outlines a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the emirate, with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people.

