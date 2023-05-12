Dubai: Iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout to get makeover; here's how it will look after 3 months

Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
Dubai Municipality has started the renovation of the iconic Deira Clocktower roundabout to improve its aesthetic appeal by integrating hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting along with upgrading the design of the water fountain.
Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said on Friday: “By maintaining Dubai's historical and architectural landmarks, and safeguarding them for future generations, this project helps the Municipality to achieve its objectives of implementing high-level sustainable urban planning that will improve the city’s appeal.”
Engineer Jabir Al Ali, director of General Maintenance Department at Dubai Municipality, said the project, which will last for three months, includes decorative gardening, replacing old floors with hard floors, implementing multicoloured lighting, and revamping the fountain.
Even with modern design, the authority will ensure that the landmark's historical or architectural significance will remain intact.
Here's how it will look:
The Deira Clocktower roundabout is a significant historical and architectural landmark and is one of the most stunning clock towers across the globe.
The clocktower, which was built in 1963, holds a significant position in history as it was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai, and is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, one of the most important crossroads in the Emirate of Dubai.
Before the construction of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Road, it served as the initial point of junction for the main highways heading to Dubai.
The renovation project comes in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which outlines a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the emirate, with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people.
ALSO READ:
Travellers prefer countries that have simple or no visa processing
Dubai airline chief says it is likely to place an order for new aircraft later this year
According to an official, 'the act violates aviation regulator DGCA's safety norms'
The women were disguised as tourists but later admitted that they were flying to work as household service workers
The best part is that, in this area, kids get the opportunity to stamp their own passports
"The act violates aviation regulator DGCA safety norms," said an official
Residents are advised to carry their identification to avoid delays and hurdles at airports
Medical experts advise holidaymakers to postpone trips if they are not feeling well in order to prevent the potential spread of infection