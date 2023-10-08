Dubai: Use Al Ameen service to anonymously report illegal activities

Sun 8 Oct 2023

Question: I want to report some activities happening in my community in Dubai. How do I do that anonymously?

Answer: Pursuant to your query, it is assumed that you intend to report an illegal activity that happened in your community in Dubai. In 2003, the Government of Dubai launched a service named ‘Al Ameen’ wherein citizens, residents and tourists may communicate with ‘Al Ameen’ service for their safety and protection. The public may communicate with fully confidentially and inform their concerns on various issues, including, but not limited to, those that may be detrimental to the general maintenance of safety, security and stability in the emirate and the wider UAE.

The public may raise the alarm through ‘Al Ameen’ service if they understand an individual, group or entity has committed or is committing or will commit illegal activities in Dubai which may include corruption and job exploitation; destructive terrorist and extremist activities; activities related to armed gangs and organised crimes; forgery of governmental and official documents; reporting counterfeit currencies; reporting espionage and disclosure of sensitive secrets of state institutions; spreading of rumours and propaganda to influence public opinion and agitate public order, peace and tranquillity; any regulatory breaches; any ethical misconduct; and reporting information about any unlawful activity that is being planned or may occur which may adversely impact the security and welfare of emirate of Dubai and the UAE or any other country and or if it is against the leadership, government and political issues.

The ‘Al Ameen’ service may also be used to report other issues such as money laundering, drug trafficking, kidnapping, reporting any health, safety and environmental hazards; reporting information of any type of crime and suspicious activities including but not limited to economic offences; white-collar crime, financial crime and any activity which may risk the lives of others; reporting any social cases; and in general reporting any activities which are not in conformity with the laws of the UAE.

Moreover, the exceptional feature of the ‘Al Ameen’ service is the anonymity it offers to an individual who uses the service, as his/her identity is kept completely confidential along with the communication and information received from an individual. Therefore, an individual should be assured that strict and absolute confidentiality is maintained, and the authorities shall not involve him or her after they report an incident or crime.

The Government of Dubai and the UAE encourage citizens, residents, and non-residents to make use of the ‘Al Ameen’ service. They urge all to voice their concerns and provide information towards the welfare and stability of the UAE.

You should utilise the ‘Al Ameen’ service without any hesitation and fear whatsoever and report illegal incidents or activities which you are aware of in your vicinity or elsewhere in the emirate of Dubai or the UAE.

Moreover, to create awareness of the ‘Al Ameen’ service, the Government of Dubai hosts various conferences, forums and discussions. ‘Al Ameen’ service social media pages on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) share awareness to the general public related to safety and crimes. It shares certain new methodologies of crimes which are committed by the miscreants, especially crimes using online services or social media platforms for which the public need to be careful and alert instead of being a victim of such online crimes.

‘Al Ameen’ service is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and also provides an option to register a complaint by using any one of the various options from social media channels; phone application; toll-free number (800 4444) (+971 -800-4444)– if calling from outside UAE); ( WhatsApp number (+971 54 800 4444); SMS (4444)

