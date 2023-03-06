UAE

UAE announces four-month ban on shark, ray fishing

The move ensures sustainability of fish stocks and food security in the country

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 4:10 PM

Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 4:15 PM

UAE authority on Monday announced a ban on fishing across the country to regulate shark fishing and trade. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) prohibited commercial fishing of sharks and rays till June 30.

In a statement, the authority said, "The resolution is part of the Ministry's efforts to regulate commercial fishing and ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters with the aim of enhancing the country's food security."

The seasonal fishing ban is prohibited from March 1 to June 30 every year during their breeding season.

