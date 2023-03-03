UAE Public Prosecution warns of penalties against employees who leak details of investigations

UAE Foreign Minister highlights depth of historical ties between both nations
The UAE authorities on Friday reiterated that disclosing information from legal cases is a crime punishable by stiff penalties.
In a tweet, the UAE Public Prosecution reminded that all details related to investigations and ensuing findings shall be kept strictly confidential.
Public prosecution staff, clerks, assistants, experts, and any other individual who may be privy to matters in court are prohibited from sharing any information, the authority said in an advisory. Hefty penalties shall be imposed on violators.
"Evidence collection reports shall be treated with the same confidentiality stipulated in a subclause of Article 67 of the Criminal Procedures Code issued by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022," it added.
ALSO READ:
UAE Foreign Minister highlights depth of historical ties between both nations
The art fair showcases more than 130 presentations curated from six continents and includes over 30 first-time participants
The event features 175 yachts and vessels from some of the world’s biggest marine brands
Designated spaces have been allocated for owners of campers
People in the Emirates have no reason to worry about temblors in the region, according to seismology experts
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi
The four-day event will tackle critical women’s issues and feature thought-provoking sessions
We have four astronauts, and we are planning on short and long-duration missions, says Salem Al Marri, director-general, MBRSC