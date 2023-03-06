UAE authority clarifies Sharia ruling on celebrating Hag Al Leila

Agreement inked between Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and Oman's Environment Authority to drive sustainable development
The UAE Fatwa Council has issued a statement clarifying the Sharia ruling on celebrating the eve of mid-Sha’ban (the eve of 15th day of Sha'ban or the night following the sunset on the 14th day of Sha’ban) on the Islamic calendar.
The month of Sha'ban precedes Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar. The celebration of mid-Sha'ban is known as Hag Al Leila in the UAE. Children go through their neighbourhoods singing special songs, and are given goodie bags filled with treats from their neighbours.
Taking to Twitter, the council said the eve of mid-Sha’ban is considered one of the virtuous nights in which the almighty Allah bestows His pardon and forgiveness on His servants, and that there is nothing wrong, according to the Islamic Sharia, with children celebrating this night and going out in the usual societal way.
“Likewise, there is nothing wrong with giving children gifts - such as sweets and other things - to make them happy, as long as this is an inherited custom that is not prohibited in the true Sharia, and the origin of custom is permissible,” said the council.
Although Mid-Sha'ban is celebrated in some Muslim countries, there has been arguments on whether it is permissible by the Islamic Sharia or not.
ALSO READ:
Agreement inked between Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and Oman's Environment Authority to drive sustainable development
On a monthly basis, hotels are mandated to submit their consumption of nine carbon emission sources, including electricity, water, district cooling, liquefied petroleum gas, landfill waste, recycled waste, petrol, diesel and refrigerants
Sheikh Mohamed interacted with the volunteers, hugging some of the younger ones and posing for photos
Daniil Medvedev, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men’s final, picked up the raffle ticket
The controversial former kickboxer is facing allegations of human trafficking and rape in Romania
The facility is able to accommodate up to 14 children, and will host various activities, entertainment programmes and initiatives for their benefit
In its most prolific edition yet, the exhibition, with multiple unique pieces on display, brings together 130 galleries from 40 countries
Through his passion project, Italian expat Marco Fraschetti explains that he wants to help the country's 'cartonmen' and give them the spotlight they deserve