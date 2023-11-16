UAE

UAE: 3 ways you could be violating others' privacy; authority issues reminder

Posting photos, videos of others on social media can attract a fine of up to Dh500,000 along with six months of imprisonment

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 10:31 PM

Authorities have reminded UAE residents of different ways that they may be infringing on others' privacy.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, showed residents how they must be mindful of the privacy of those around them.

Posting photographs, videos or making comments on social media that invade someone's privacy can attract a hefty fine of up to Dh500,000 with six months of imprisonment.

Here are three activities to avoid so you can be more mindful of the privacy of those around you:

1. Taking photos of accidents

The authority has asked residents to avoid taking pictures or videos of accidents or their victims as it is an infringement of their privacy.

Taking such photographs and sending them or posting them online is a crime.

2. Photographing others

Residents have also been informed that taking pictures of others in a public or private setting and "disclosing, copying or keeping" such images is a crime.

3. Location tracking

Finally, the authority has warned that it is illegal to track someone's geographical location and/or monitor it.

It is also illegal to transmit, copy or retain such information.

Take a look at the video posted by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department below:

