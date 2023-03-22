Dh15,000 fine in UAE: Authority issues warning against selling cigarettes to minors

Sellers have the right to ask for proof that buyers meet the minimum age requirement

Photo: ADJD_Official /Twitter

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 12:17 PM

The sale of cigarettes is strictly monitored in the UAE — and these should never land in the hands of buyers under the age of 18.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) on Wednesday reiterated that it is illegal to sell tobacco and any related products to minors in the country. This falls under articles 21 and 63 of the Child Rights Law, also known as the Wadeema Law.

"Sellers have the right to ask the buyer to provide proof that he is at least 18 years old," the ADJD added. Cigarettes are no longer just those that are sold as sticks packed into boxes. Tobacco products can also take the form of fluids that are used in electronic cigarettes, and these are also covered by the law.

Those who are caught selling these products to the UAE youth shall face hefty penalties, including a fine of no less than Dh15,000 or imprisonment of at least three months.

