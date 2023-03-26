Dubai: Can I legally contest landlord’s eviction notice?

Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Question: I have been staying in an apartment in Dubai for the last 10 years. I am hearing that we will be served an eviction notice for some reason. Can I legally contest this? If so, how?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, as you are residing in a rented apartment in Dubai, the provisions of Law No. 33 of 2008 Amending Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship between Landlord and Tenants in the Emirate of Dubai are applicable.
In Dubai, if a tenant is fulfilling all the obligations mentioned in the tenancy contract signed with a landlord, then a landlord may not evict a tenant.
However, a landlord may call upon the tenant to evict the rented property under the following conditions – demolition of the property for reconstruction; to carry out comprehensive maintenance that cannot be carried out in the presence of the tenant; the landlord intends to use a rented property for its own or its immediate family use and they do not have any other property in Dubai to reside; and if a landlord wishes to sell the rented property.
However, the landlord needs to serve a one-year notice through a notary public and/or registered post and should mention a reason for the eviction.
It is further assumed that you are fulfilling all the obligations mentioned in your tenancy contract and you are not in breach of any such conditions.
Therefore, if your landlord does not abide by the provisions of the Amended Rent Law of Dubai and wants to evict you as a tenant, then you may approach the Rental Dispute Centre in Dubai and file a complaint against your landlord.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
