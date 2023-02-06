Dubai: Can tenant be penalised for ‘bounced’ direct debit payment?

The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
Dubai has integrated the real estate online registration system Ejari with a direct debit system of the Central Bank, thus allowing landlords to debit rent from the tenant’s account directly, doing away with the need for post-dated cheques.
But one of the challenges to date with the transition for some landlords to migrate from post-dated cheques to direct debit has been the issues around enforcement in the case of ‘bounced’ direct debit.
Previously, there was a perception that the payment of future rental instalments without a cheque in hand is not protected. But real estate brokers and property management firms said this is not true, as the tenant has to sign the direct debit mandate again – forming a binding, legal undertaking that they will honour the rental payments just the same as a post-dated cheque.
Although the UAE decriminalised cheque bounces in December 2021, the payee of the cheque may file an execution case against the payor, according to legal experts.
In the event of a ‘bounced’ direct debit payment due to lack of funds, the bank will notify the person in question, in the same manner as a bounced cheque, and the documentation, too, can be registered similarly to that of a bounced cheque.
Anisha Sagar, head of property management at Allsopp & Allsopp, said the legal action process will be the same as cheques, which would be routed first with a 30-day notice and then through the Rental Dispute Centre.
“Since the direct debit is approved through the Central Bank and is through the banking systems, we would hope there are more stringent measures to protect both parties,” added Sagar.
Harry Tregoning, founder of Tregoning Property, said the tenant will be contacted by the bank in the first instance of default, and he/she will be given a chance to move funds into the account, as it would more often than not be an oversight. “In the event of non-payment, ‘legal action’ will be taken against the tenant.”
ALSO READ:
The emirate is closing in on its pre-pandemic visitation of 16.73 million in 2019
In the country, nearly 38 per cent of adult deaths are attributed to cardiovascular disease, with faulty mitral valves being one of its most common causes
8,775 free breast cancer screenings have been carried out across the country so far
There are 12,000 flowers in the park which have been planted with more than 14,248 seedlings of various plants and shrubs
Constructed in 1967, the bridge was the first permanent crossing onto the emirate, standing today next to an equally iconic sight: the 200-year-old Al Maqta Tower
Explained: Circumstances under which an employee must be paid 50 per cent additional salary
The raffle saw a total of 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 collectively, with 43 more participants splitting Dh1 million between them
It looks very impressive, says resident who captured test runs of the closed-cabin wagons