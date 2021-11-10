King Abdullah of Jordan receives Sheikh Abdullah

The leaders discuss ways to enhance ties between the countries

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 7:27 PM

King Abdullah II of Jordan received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the Jordanian capital on Wednesday.

During the meeting in Amman, they reviewed the long-lasting and robust relations between the UAE and Jordan and ways to enhance them at all levels and develop cooperation in various fields.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the King of Jordan and their best wishes of further progress and development for Jordan.

King Abdullah reciprocated his greetings to President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed, and Sheikh Mohamed, wishing more progress and prosperity for the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the solid fraternal ties binding the UAE and Jordan and their leadership's keenness on promoting them to broader prospects in all domains in the best interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, attended the meeting.