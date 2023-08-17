In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed goes on fishing trip, explores mountains in UK

As the UAE's schools open, parents play a crucial role in ensuring their children's confidence, enthusiasm, and readiness for the exciting journey ahead
Venturing beyond the golden desertscape and sparkling city views of Dubai, the beloved Ruler of the emirate has gone on a refreshing holiday in the UK's mountains — and the views are breathtaking, as seen in photos that have been garnering thousands of hearts online.
Earlier this month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted greeting and meeting citizens and residents on the streets in London.
Now, a new series of photographs — shared by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, head of Protocol of the UAE vice-president — offer a glimpse of a more relaxing leg of his UK holiday.
In the images, which appear to have been taken in Scottish highlands, Sheikh Mohammed is seen taking a stroll and exploring the mountains with his trusted aides and team.
While he mostly wore comfortable athleisure outfits, complete with a bucket hat, one distinctive photo shows him enjoying the sunshine in a brown kandoora.
Besides taking a stroll amidst lush greenery, Sheikh Mohammed went on a fishing trip, too, as seen in another batch of photos that Suleiman tagged as #fishing and #seatrip.
Less than 12 hours after the photos were shared, the posts have already garnered nearly 30,000 likes — and an endless thread of comments, expressing their love for the Ruler. "May God protect him and give him long life," Netizens wrote with hearts and sparkles.
