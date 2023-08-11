Watch: Horse tries to 'bite' Sheikh Hamdan; Dubai Crown Prince's video goes viral

Watch: UAE residents left inside hot car for 10 minutes in social experiment; here’s what happened
It is part of a child safety campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in vehicles
Dubai's Crown Prince is a passionate lover of horses and other animals, just like his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan regularly posts videos and photos on social media platforms with his horses.
And on Friday, the Dubai Crown Prince took to Instagram to post a video of a playful interaction with a horse.
In the video, the Crown Prince is seen interacting with the horse and it playfully tries to nip the sleeve of the UAE royal.
Watch the video here.
