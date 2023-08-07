Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution on the board of directors of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club

The board will serve for a renewable term of four years

By Web Desk Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 10:25 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued the resolution on the new board of directors of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club.

The Crown Prince who is also the President of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club has issued Resolution No 3 of 2023. According to the new resolution, the Board will now be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The new board’s members include Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, the Deputy Chairman of the Board; Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri; Omar Hamad Bu Shahab; Hisham Abdulla Al Qasim; Tilal Ahmed Al Shanqeeti; Fahad Abdul Rahman Al Hassawi; Ali Mohammed Al Matawa and Saeed Mohammed Al Gergawi.

The board will serve for a renewable term of four years.

As per Article No 2 of the resolution, the board of directors of the club will carry out its responsibilities according to resolution No 1 of 2022, regarding Sports Clubs Governance in the Emirate of Dubai, and legislations applied by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The resolution is effective from the date of its issuance.

ALSO READ: