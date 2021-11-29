I thank you all, says Sheikh Hamdan as Dubai Fitness Challenge records 1.65 million participants

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 4:59 PM

A record 1.65 million people took part in the fifth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) that concluded on Saturday.

An initiative of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, the challenge aims to make the Emirate the healthiest city in the world.

Running from October 29 to November 27, the annual fitness movement challenges participants to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days.

This year saw three fitness villages at Kite Beach; Expo 2020 Dubai and Mushrif Park; 14 fitness hubs in communities across the city; two mega fitness events on Sheikh Zayed Road – Dubai Ride and Dubai Run; over 40 partner sporting events; and over 10,000 free fitness classes. The Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs alone were attended by over 230,000 participants who tried everything from padel tennis and football skills training to aquafit and suspension yoga.

Sheikh Hamdan said, “As another edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge draws to close, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the incredible achievements of the 1.65 million participants who took part and committed to their health and wellbeing. Our ability to come together as a community in pursuit of a common goal is truly inspiring.

“I want to thank each and every individual, government agency, business and organisation who contributed to or took part in this initiative. Dubai Fitness Challenge is truly unique. It is not replicated anywhere else, and shows the world that Dubai is one of the greatest places to live, work and visit. While the challenge is over for another year, I encourage all of you to stay active and continue your fitness journey by embracing everything our great city has to offer.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, said the participants this year included almost 33,000 cyclists and 146,000 runners for Dubai Ride and Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road. “Dubai is the only place in the world to offer its citizens, residents and visitors an entire month of all inclusive, free fitness events.”

The sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge will take place from October 28 to November 26, 2022.