How to renew Nigerian passport in UAE

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 9:00 AM

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures with people of various nationalities residing here in harmony. With more than 100 foreign missions in the UAE, life for expatriates has been simplified – especially as the emirates has continued fostering great diplomatic ties with other countries.

If you're a Nigerian expat living in the UAE, and your passport is expiring soon – you can get it renewed right here.

In order to get your passport renewed, you must book an appointment on the Nigeria Immigration Services Portal.

Here's how you can get your passport renewed in four steps:

1. Head to the Nigeria Immigration Service portal online and log in. Once you log in, verify your National Identification Number.

2. After that, fill out the online application form for passport renewal and book an appointment at the Nigerian Embassy/Consulate. You will also be asked to make an online payment.

3. You may be asked to visit for data collection. These appointments are scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 3pm.

4. After your passport has been processed, you will receive a phone call to pick it up. This is scheduled on Mondays and Fridays, between 9am and 2pm.

Documents needed