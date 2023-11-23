Hiring a maid in UAE? Complete list of approved domestic worker recruitment centres

Optimism is a journey, and with practice it becomes a powerful force that illuminates even the darkest paths
[Editor's note: This information provided by the Ministry in this list is as on November 17, 2023.]
When hiring a domestic worker in the UAE, residents are required to complete the process through approved recruitment agencies and must avoid dealing with unauthorised centres that offer maid services.
Dealing with unauthorised agencies comes not only with legal consequences but also social and health risks, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE (Mohre). Residents might end up employing untrained maids, and they would not be able to get any service guarantees, unlike what is provided by Mohre-approved agencies.
There is a potential risk to employers and their family members being exposed to infectious diseases due to the lack of proof regarding the health conditions of these domestic workers. Moreover, there is a concern that the domestic worker might have a history of legal violations.
The Ministry has recently released an updated list of 103 approved and licensed domestic workers' offices. Those who would like to check the reliability of agencies they are planning to deal with may call Mohre on 600590000. Below is the complete list:
The UAE's domestic workers law ensures that recruitment process is regulated, eliminating any scope for unfair practices. This legislation is designed to safeguard the rights of domestic workers and ensure that both employers and employees fulfil their respective obligations.
Violations of any provisions within the law could result in fines, with penalties reaching up to Dh1 million. Furthermore, the penalties may be multiplied, potentially reaching a maximum of Dh10 million, depending on the scale of the violation and the number of individuals involved.
Importantly, penalties will be doubled if anyone commits a violation within a year of being found guilty.
