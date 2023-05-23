Hackathon spurs creativity in sustainability

150 youth develop 300+ food waste management ideas

Winners at the hackathon. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 7:22 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 7:23 PM

More than 300 ideas to sustainably tackle food waste were presented by 150 youth trecently at the 'Sustainability Hackathon', organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), in partnership with the Information & Communication Technology Fund (ICT Fund) and powered by BEEAH Education, the environmental education, awareness and awarding organisation of BEEAH Group from May 19 to May 21. The event was held in line with the UAE celebrating 2023 as the Year of Sustainability ahead of the nation hosting the prestigious COP 28 later this year.

The event focused on exploring solutions centred around sustainability in food waste, as chosen by the hackathon's challenge partner BEEAH Education, driving young entrepreneurs to develop creative and innovative solutions. The overarching goal was to foster a sense of responsibility and empower young minds to actively contribute to a more sustainable world.

Four teams were selected from the 10 finalist groups that competed in advanced segments of the hackathon meeting experts and receiving mentorship, developing prototypes,and pitching their project to industry leaders.

Taqsim won the top position at the weekend sustainability hackathon. The project prototype transformed waste management into an engaging and rewarding experience while also providing educational resources. With the Taqsim app, users can track their performance and progress through a dashboard powered by AI technology, allowing them to monitor their waste management efforts.

Daima is a farming project offering farmers a cutting-edge, automated, and sustainable system: the two-layer greenhouse. This solution incorporates advanced technologies and methods. The customised farming systems by Daima optimise space utilisation, reduce energy consumption, repurpose excess water, and maximise crop yields.

The event focused on exploring solutions centred around sustainability in food waste. — Supplied photo

The third position was bagged by Eco-Karam, an e-catering platform that focused on reducing food waste in mass gatherings. Through AI machine learning and algorithms based on actual consumption data, the platform utilises a "Food Waste Calculator" to estimate and analyse the amount of food waste generated during events.

ZeroIT, in the fourth position, is a platform that addresses food waste by assisting small and medium-sized grocery stores in selling expiring items to customers at discounted prices. By providing a solution for these grocers who would otherwise discard the food, ZeroIT aims to significantly reduce food waste and divert it from landfills.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, said: “Sustainability is deep-rooted in the heart of our nation, especially this year where we are preparing ourselves to host COP28 and lead the world in tackling global challenges. This weekend was a testament to the fresh perspectives that are brought forth by the talented youth of today, cementing this generation as a cornerstone in the conversation on sustainability."

Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO ICTFund said: “The Sustainability Hackathon is part of national comprehensive efforts aimed at creating a future in line with the rapid tech developments. It is also in line with the TDRA’s strategic role in leading digital transformation at the government and national level.”

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, said: “These events not only empower the youth to unlock their potential, but also contribute to shaping the modern economy, driven by circularity, sustainability, and innovation.”