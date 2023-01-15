UAE President receives South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

The Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team flew over the Qasr Al Watan palace sky, forming the South Korean flag

Photos: AFP

By WAM Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 1:37 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 2:40 PM

UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, who is on multi-day visit to the UAE.

Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him. The ceremony included a performance of the Korean national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.

Prior to the arrival of the South Korean President's convoy to the palace square, the Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming the South Korean flag.

A number of senior officials from the UAE and South Korea were present at the reception.

