UAE President receives South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Fans treated to scenes from the action-thriller that were projected on the world's tallest tower
UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today received Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, who is on multi-day visit to the UAE.
Upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, was welcomed with an official reception ceremony, during which Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanied him. The ceremony included a performance of the Korean national anthem, followed by 21-artillery rounds fired, and guards of honour lining up to salute the distinguished guest.
Prior to the arrival of the South Korean President's convoy to the palace square, the Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team flew over the palace sky, forming the South Korean flag.
A number of senior officials from the UAE and South Korea were present at the reception.
ALSO READ:
Fans treated to scenes from the action-thriller that were projected on the world's tallest tower
Dubai Ruler explores homegrown brands and meets merchants at the market
President Yoon will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ties
The initiative also promotes a 10-point action plan on saving energy, from walking cycling or taking public transport to eating more vegetables
Her invention converts carbon dioxide to methane which is an environment-friendly natural gas
The festivities began by 8am with the women dressed in traditional saris and sitting on the ground, preparing the customary Pongal
Residents excitedly put together a box of keepsakes, knick-knacks and other items that they would like to receive 15 years later
Residents who may have missed the sight earlier today still have the opportunity to catch it — here's how