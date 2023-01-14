South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives in UAE for state visit

President Yoon will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss ties

By WAM Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 6:09 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 6:37 PM

President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of South Korea, on Saturday arrived in the UAE in a state visit that will continue for several days, and will start on Sunday.

Upon his arrival, the South Korean president was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and head of honorary mission accompanying the President; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council, and Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

Earlier, Emirati fighter jets accompanied the plane carrying the Korean president as it entered the UAE's airspace to greet and welcome the country's guest.

During the visit, the Korean President will meet with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the friendly ties between the two countries and the means to further develop bilateral cooperation in light of the strategic partnership that binds the two countries together.

The two leaders will also review regional and international issues of common interest.

President Yoon’s agenda includes attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, meetings with a number of state officials and visits to strategic development projects.