UAE President establishes international humanitarian council

A new council has been established in the UAE, to oversee matters related to international humanitarian projects and philanthropy.
The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council was established in a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on Thursday.
The roles of the new council with regards to the international humanitarian and philanthropic sector are as follows:
- to oversee the sector
- to review and approve policy agenda
- to oversee the preparation and implementation of relevant projects
- to develop the future vision for the sector, as well as general frameworks for projects
- to form any necessary subcommittees to support operations
The council will be chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.
It further comprises of Reem Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Faris Mohammed Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Adviser to the Presidential Court; Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent; Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development; and Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs.
The council will integrate the Joint Strategic Committee for African Cooperation, UAE Humanitarian Committee, Higher Committee for Foreign Aid, and International Health Advisory Committee.
