UAE: Fifth batch of medical volunteers join field hospital in Gaza

A new batch of medical volunteers joined their colleagues at the UAE field hospital in Gaza.

The "Gallant Knight 3" humanitarian operation announced that eight volunteers make up the fifth batch arrived in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of volunteers working at the hospital to 43.

The hospital has received more than 757 cases so far, providing them with the necessary medical care and cases requiring further care were transferred to the specialised clinics that were equipped in the hospital.

Since its establishment, the field hospital has performed more than 141 major surgical operations, in addition to dealing with dozens of cases, on daily basis, that require rapid, life-saving intervention.

The hospital includes operating rooms equipped to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgeries, as well as intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anaesthesia department, and specialised clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology.

In addition, the hospital provides CT and X-ray scans and is equipped with a pharmacy and a laboratory fitted with the latest equipment to perform various types of tests and examinations, ensuring the provision of comprehensive treatment for patients as per the best international standards and protocols.

