UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE approves economic principles for next 10 years

'We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies,' says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 4:25 PM

Last updated: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 4:30 PM

The UAE will be focusing "heavily" on the country's economic agenda in the coming years, the Vice-President announced on Wednesday. The government has approved an official document highlighting a set of economic principles for the next 10 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement after wrapping up the annual meetings of the UAE Government on Wednesday.

With a sharper focus on the economy, the aim is to "strengthen the momentum of the country's development" and take it to new heights, Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We want to see the UAE at the forefront of global economies... with a strong digital infrastructure... secure systems... a flexible legislative framework... and renewed future thinking..." he wrote on a post shared on the platform X.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE