UAE Government annual meetings to strengthen identity, unity, culture: Sheikh Mohammed

Published: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 2:36 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Nov 2023, 3:04 PM

The UAE Government’s annual meetings on November 7-8 will see 500 ministers and top officials discuss the economy and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, housing, national identity, Emiratisation, health and food security.

The meetings will also hear the latest updates on climate change conference COP28 that the UAE is hosting from November 30 to December 12.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will chair the event that aims to unify all government entities at the federal and local levels to discuss current challenges, strategies and initiatives. Heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, and senior officials in the federal and local governments will be part of the meetings.

“The UAE has developed the most efficient government model and our mission is to sustain our country’s competitiveness during the next decade,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “The meetings represent an annual platform at which teams from federal and local government institutions gather to discuss national initiatives and projects, to provide a better future for our people.”

He said all discussions will focus on strengthening “our identity, unity and culture”, and promoting the country’s economy and competitiveness.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, highlighted how the UAE has integrated federal and local government entities, and the private sector. “The annual meetings will witness the development and launching of new plans and strategies that reflect the vision and aspirations of the UAE towards the Centennial 2071,” he added.

The year 2071 will mark 100 years of the UAE and the country has a long-term vision to make it the best in the world to live in by then. This is known as the UAE Centennial 2071.

Agenda

According to a Press statement issued by the government, the annual meetings will review the most significant developments and amendments of the legislative and judicial sectors in the UAE.

The government will assess achievements in the carbon neutrality and environmental agenda, and the impact of the country’s comprehensive economic partnership agreements.

Officials will brainstorm ways to attracting more investments to the UAE and developing legislative infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital transformation, climate change and food security, health and housing.

