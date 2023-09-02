FNC elections in UAE: Final list of candidates approved

Envoy says UAE's main priority is to improve the council's support for the force's efforts to maintain calm and stability in South Lebanon, and the region
The National Elections Committee (NEC) on Saturday approved the final list of candidates for the UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year.
A total of 309 candidates will be vying for FNC membership: 118 in Abu Dhabi; 57 in Dubai; 50 in Sharjah; 21 in Ajman; 34 in Ras Al Khaimah; 14 in Umm Al Quwain; and 15 in Fujairah.
The final list was released following the appeals period that ran from August 26 to 28. No appeal was submitted against any of the candidates.
This year's election is for the 20 members of the FNC: four seats each for Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and three each for Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah are assigned two seats each.
Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for FNC Affairs and Chairman of the NEC, said the committee is determined to exert all efforts to ensure the success of this year's elections.
Al Owais called on all candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations of electoral campaigns, as stipulated in the executive instructions for the 2023 FNC elections.
The FNC is one of the five federal authorities stipulated in the UAE Constitution that also include The Supreme Council of the Union, the President of the Union and Vice President, the Council of Ministers of the Union, and the Federal Judiciary.
Electoral campaigns are set to kick off on September 11 and run for 23 days. September 26 will be the last day of candidates' withdrawal.
More details can be found the NEC website or app. The committee may also be reached via WhatsApp 600500005.
