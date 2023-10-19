Getting married in UAE: Soon, say ‘I do’ via video conference

Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 6:24 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 4:49 PM

By utilising the power of technology, getting married in the UAE will soon become easier as applying for a marriage certificate and signing the contract can be done remotely, and the digital signatures of both parties will be legally binding.

A videoconferencing software for matrimony is being displayed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) at Gitex Global 2023 in Dubai. This service allows residents to apply for a marriage contract electronically. They can also receive approvals and complete payment procedures online.

To make it more convenient for the soon-to-be Mr & Mrs, booking an appointment to sign the marriage contract can be done remotely using video-conference technology.

Legally binding

Receiving the final marriage contract document will also be done electronically, noted ADJD, and the digital signatures of both parties are legally binding.

ADJD noted they are “demonstrating how digital technologies can be used to improve government performance and services and make the Abu Dhabi government more competitive globally, in line with the government's vision and direction.”

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD undersecretary, earlier said “digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.

How to apply for digital wedding?

Applicants must use UAE Pass to avail of the digital service.

The first step is to apply for the marriage contract electronically. Then, wait for the approval and complete payment procedures online.

Next step is to slot an appointment to sign the contract using WebEx (web conferencing). Then, wait to receive the final marriage contract with digital signatures of both parties.

