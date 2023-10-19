Getting married in UAE: Soon, say ‘I do’ via video conference

The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
By utilising the power of technology, getting married in the UAE will soon become easier as applying for a marriage certificate and signing the contract can be done remotely, and the digital signatures of both parties will be legally binding.
A videoconferencing software for matrimony is being displayed by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) at Gitex Global 2023 in Dubai. This service allows residents to apply for a marriage contract electronically. They can also receive approvals and complete payment procedures online.
To make it more convenient for the soon-to-be Mr & Mrs, booking an appointment to sign the marriage contract can be done remotely using video-conference technology.
Receiving the final marriage contract document will also be done electronically, noted ADJD, and the digital signatures of both parties are legally binding.
ADJD noted they are “demonstrating how digital technologies can be used to improve government performance and services and make the Abu Dhabi government more competitive globally, in line with the government's vision and direction.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD undersecretary, earlier said “digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally transformed the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in line with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD.
ALSO READ:
The penalty can be paid in installments, says ministry as over 6.6 million subscribe to mandatory scheme
Tickets priced at Dh50 for adults and Dh30 for children aged up to 10 are available online
Throughout November, anyone purchasing tickets for the upcoming live draw can walk away with guaranteed Dh15 million on December 3
The UN initiative aims at preventing conflict diamonds from entering the mainstream rough diamond market
Pavilion at Dubai Airshow takes visitors on a journey to space and beyond
Experts recommend securing appointments prior to departure from the UAE to ensure a seamless experience upon arrival
Many of them have repeatedly called an end to the suffering of civilians in the war-torn enclave
The Ajman resident was on his way to Karachi to visit his ailing father when he purchased the ticket