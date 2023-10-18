Watch: This Dubai robot plants perfectly potted tree sapling in seconds

Farm Bot also works by reducing water waste and minimising chemical usage, heralding an era of sustainable agriculture

In the year of sustainability, even robots are doing their part to ensure humans will have a greener future.

A pioneering autonomous robot – called Farm Bot – is being displayed by the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) at the ongoing Gitex Global in Dubai. Its purpose is to showcase the seamless integration of AI (artificial intelligence) with robotics to offer “an unparalleled accuracy in planting, nurturing, and harvesting crops.”

Agricultural visionary

According to TDRA, the Farm Bot is not just a robot but more of an “agricultural visionary." Its advanced sensors meticulously monitor soil condition and optimise resource utilisation.

“Farm Bot also works by reducing water waste and minimising chemical usage, heralding an era of sustainable agriculture for the benefit of humanity,” TDRA added.

How it works?

The Farm Bot displayed by TDRA at Gitex has two robotic arms: one selects the tree sapling and the other holds the pot where it is planted. There are cameras that monitor precision planting of the sapling.

The potted tree sapling is then distributed to visitors at the TDRA stand.

Watch the video here:

The future of farming will definitely involve robots as they can provide vital information to make quick decisions to optimise harvest and reduce losses.

TDRA reiterated: “It's a promise of a greener, more sustainable future for agriculture, where bountiful harvests coexist harmoniously with ecological preservation to achieve health, safety, and happiness for humankind.”

