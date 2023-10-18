Dubai’s tech exhibition Gitex Global heading to Europe for the first time

'Gitex going to Berlin proves that we’re able to take the best talent from the region to Europe and extract the brightest ideas from Europe to Dubai,' UAE minister says

Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023

The world’s largest technology and startup exhibition Gitex Global has grown further — and now expanding to Europe, it was announced on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, from May 21 to 23 ,in cooperation with Messe Berlin.

The announcement was made by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Kaoun International, the overseas events company of DWTC, during a Press conference at the ongoing Gitex Global.

Gitex has also forayed into the African continent, with the first edition being held in Morocco.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in the UAE, said this week of Gitex Technology has seen a lot of events, launches, and incredible partnerships.

"Gitex stands for what Dubai stands for. Dubai is not a city that is local but global. It represents the world. Gitex going to Berlin proves that we’re able to take the best talent from the region to Europe and extract the brightest ideas from Europe to Dubai. We are hoping to make Gitex Europe the most successful event and cement a positive future for everyone,” Al Olama said during the press conference.

The 43rd edition of Gitex Global, taking place at the DWTC, has attracted more than 6,000 companies from around the world. This includes public and private sector entities and around 1,800 starts startups from across the globe.

