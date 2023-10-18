Soon on Dubai Police app: Report accident and AI will decide who was at fault

The AI driver will help officers have a better understanding of accidents and how it occurred

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

Dubai Police are preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence powered system that will make reporting road accidents easier. The technique will also determine who was at fault in an accident, saving time and resources for the police. According to statistics, it will reduce 50% of manual tasks and processes.

The new technology, revealed at the Gitex technology week, will be rolled out on the Dubai Police app and will be available to the public very soon. “It is almost 90% complete,” said a spokesperson. “Once some minor remaining issues are ironed out, it will be available to all Dubai residents.”

Kicking off at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday, Gitex brought together more than 6,000 companies under one roof to showcase some of the most cutting-edge technology and innovation.

How it works

The system provides an easy way for drivers to report road accidents. When someone is involved in an accident, they can submit the data along with photographs on the Dubai police app.

The AI driver will be able to gauge who is at fault and highlight the damaged areas based on the available information. The system them generates an accident report that will help Dubai Police issue a red slip for those who caused the accident and a green slip to those who were not at fault.

According to a spokesperson, the AI driver will help officers have a better understanding of accidents and how it occurred.

Earlier, people who were involved in a car accident had to wait for police to come to the spot and decide who was at fault. Later, it became easier for Dubai drivers to upload accident reports using the app. However, when disagreements arose as to who was at fault, they were still required to visit the police station.

Earlier this year, a new initiative called 'On The Go' was launched that allowed drivers to get an accident report at fuel stations and get their vehicle repaired immediately.

