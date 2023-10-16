Look: Sheikh Mohammed pictured amid crowds at Dubai’s Gitex

At the Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed, volunteers worked from 9am to pack thousands of kilograms of aid
The UAE Vice-President has visited the world's largest technology event, Gitex Global, which began on Monday. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, frequents the event every year.
He was seen going around the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), interacting with officials and exhibitors and checking out the latest tech solutions on display. Visitors queued to up take his photos as he walked across the exhibition.
Sheikh Mohammed shared photos from his visit to the exhibition and drew parallels between Dubai and Gitex.
Dubai first hosted the event in 1981 as a one-hall exhibition. This year marks the 43rd edition of the event and it is 40 per cent bigger than the previous one, featuring more than 6,000 exhibitors from across the globe. The latest tech advancements and innovative start-up ideas have been displayed across 2.7 million square feet of exhibition space.
“Gitex is similar to Dubai in how it grows rapidly. It is similar to Dubai in embracing the best minds from 180 countries. It is similar to Dubai in its passion for everything new that contributes to changing our future for the better,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X.
This year, Gitex is themed ‘The Year to Imagine AI in Everything’. True to this, artificial intelligence (AI) is dominating the exhibition. Authorities and companies are exploring its use in everything from police patrolling to drone delivery, immigration and retail.
