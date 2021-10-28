Galleries, new books display Emirati heritage at Sharjah International Book Fair

One-day event will take drivers on varying levels of challenging terrain that leads to the final camp
The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC) will participate at the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) organised by Sharjah Book Authority from November 3 - 13, at Sharjah Expo Center.
This annual participation comes under HHC’s Research and Studies Department’s core values of showcasing and launching new heritage-related books, displaying images and content under the Wathiqati Initiative, and promoting HHC’s various departments in their pursuit to revive UAE’s national cultural heritage.
New books
HHC will launch new Emirati heritage books at this edition of SIBF, said Fatma Saif Bin Huraiz, HHC’s Research and Studies Director, She added: “This is the eighth year of our participation at SIBF. The exhibition is an ideal platform to meet target audiences. SIBF is leading in its efforts to uplift the publishing sector, bringing publishers and writers from various world countries together.
“The broad range of cultural events enhance general knowledge and increase the culture of reading, thus enriching visitors’ experience. We have pre-planned to launch new books at HHC’s pavilion during this edition of SIBF and host a wide display of all HHC’s Research departments’ publications as well as new collections of images under the Wathiqati initiative,” Bin Huraiz added.
Year of the 50th
“As we approach UAE’s Golden Jubilee, we will also have image galleries and videos of HHC’s various departments to collectively celebrate our achievements in preserving and promoting our national culture,” added Bin Huraiz.
Al Oula, UAE’s leading national and heritage radio station, will also be covering live programs and conducting live interviews at SIBF from HHC’s pavilion.
